UPDATE 1-Rouhani, Rafsanjani lead Iran assembly ballot-early results
February 27, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rouhani, Rafsanjani lead Iran assembly ballot-early results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts, new statement says final tally to be issued later)

TEHRAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and key ally and former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani are leading the race for membership of the influential Assembly of Experts, early results released on Saturday showed.

Rafsanjani was topping the ballot, with the pragmatist Rouhani second, the results showed. Friday’s election for the 88-seat body, which has the task of choosing the country’s highest authority, the supreme leader, was twinned with a vote for the 290-member parliament.

The results were initially announced as final in an official statement. A later statement said the results were partial and a final tally would be announced in due course.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Editing by William Maclean

