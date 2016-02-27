Iran's Rouhani, Rafsanjani top experts assembly ballot-results

TEHRAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and key ally and former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani won most votes in the race for membership of the influential Assembly of Experts, official results released on Saturday showed.

Rafsanjani topped the ballot, with the pragmatist Rouhani second. Friday’s election for the 88-seat body, which has the task of choosing the country’s highest authority, the supreme leader, was twinned with a vote for the 290-member parliament. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Editing by William Maclean)