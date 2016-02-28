FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Revolutionary Guards: poll winners will shield Iran independence
#Energy
February 28, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Revolutionary Guards: poll winners will shield Iran independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Iran’s hardline Revolutionary Guards on Sunday said the winners of Friday’s elections would protect the Islamic Republic against foreign enemies, and the high turnout was evidence of broad popular support of the ruling system.

“There is no doubt that the election winners will do their best to protect Iran’s dignity, power and independence; resolve the main issues for society and the people; and defeat the global arrogance (United States) by their awareness and wisdom,” the Guards said in a statement carried on the Tasnim news agency.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by William Maclean

