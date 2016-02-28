FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran judiciary chief: Westerners helped block hardliners in poll
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 28, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Iran judiciary chief: Westerners helped block hardliners in poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Iran’s hardline judiciary chief on Sunday accused reformists of working with Westerners to block hardliners from winning seats in Friday’s elections for the Assembly of Experts, an infuential leadership body.

In a statement, Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said reformists had coordinated with “American and English media outlets” to prevent what he called some servants of the people from entering the assembly, which has the task of selecting the country’s most powerful figure, the supreme leader.

“Is this type of coordination with foreigners in order to push out these figures from the Assembly of Experts in the interests of the regime?” the statement, carried on several news agencies, said. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.