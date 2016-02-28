Iran top leader Khamenei praises high turnout in elections: media

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the high turnout in elections for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, in his first comment since Friday’s twin contests, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

“I thank Iran’s wise and determined nation ... and I hope the next parliament will act responsibly towards people and God,” Khamenei said in a statement.

He made no direct comment on the result of the vote for the 290-seat parliament and the 88-seat experts assembly, which is tasked with choosing the supreme leader.

