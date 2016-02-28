FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran top leader Khamenei praises high turnout in elections: media
#World News
February 28, 2016 / 7:19 PM / 2 years ago

Iran top leader Khamenei praises high turnout in elections: media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after casting his vote during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016. REUTERS/leader.ir/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the high turnout in elections for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, in his first comment since Friday’s twin contests, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

“I thank Iran’s wise and determined nation ... and I hope the next parliament will act responsibly towards people and God,” Khamenei said in a statement.

He made no direct comment on the result of the vote for the 290-seat parliament and the 88-seat experts assembly, which is tasked with choosing the supreme leader.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Richard Balmforth/William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
