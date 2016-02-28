FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's pro-reform Rafsanjani says no one can resist popular will
February 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's pro-reform Rafsanjani says no one can resist popular will

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Top Iranian pro-reform politician Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, in a message two days after elections in which reformists made strong gains, said on Twitter on Sunday that no one could resist the will of the people.

“No one is able to resist against the will of the majority of the people and whoever the people don’t want has to step aside,” the message said. Former president Rafsanjani, an ally of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, is leading the race for membership of the influential Assembly of Experts, a body that chooses Iran’s most powerful figure, the supreme leader. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)

