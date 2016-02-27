FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Iran reformist leads parliament race in Tehran-early results
February 27, 2016 / 5:54 PM / 2 years ago

Top Iran reformist leads parliament race in Tehran-early results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Early Iranian election results show senior reformist Mohammed Reza Aref leading the race for parliamentary seats among candiates in Tehran, the interior ministry said.

A ministry statement said Aref “so far based on the counted votes is at the top of the list followed by five (other) reformists.” Seventh on the list was a senior conservative, it said, according to votes tallied to date.

Aref, a Stanford-educated former presidential candidate and minister, who served as vice-president to the former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, leads the reformist list in Friday’s contest in Tehran, where more than 1,000 candidates are competing for just 30 seats in parliament.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, Editing by William Maclean

