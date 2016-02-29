FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouhani allies win most Tehran seats in clerical body-final results on IRNA
February 29, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Rouhani allies win most Tehran seats in clerical body-final results on IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Final Iranian election results show President Hassan Rouhani and his allies won 15 out of the 16 seats reserved for Tehran in the Assembly of Experts, an important leadership body, state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

Just one prominent hardliner -- Ahmad Jannati, who came in 16th place -- was elected in Tehran to the 88-member clerical body responsible for choosing the next supreme leader, the country’s most powerful position.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by WIlliam Maclean

