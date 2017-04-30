FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 4 months ago

Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.

The Persian Gulf Star refinery has the capacity to produce 12 million litres of Euro IV petrol. Once fully operational, the refinery will produce 36 million litres of petrol.

"By the opening of the first phase of this refinery an old dream came true ... We are self-sufficient in petrol production and in near future we will be able to export," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the oil ministry's news agency SHANA.

Khatam al Anbia Construction Headquarters (KAA) the engineering arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was one of the main contractors of the project.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by David Evans

