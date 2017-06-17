DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a
long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in
the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
"Iran and Total are summing up the discussions on signing
the contract for the development of phase 11 of South Pars, and
this is almost in the final stages," said Zanganeh, quoted by
the oil ministry's news website SHANA.
"The contract ... will be signed before the end of the
(current) government," Zanganeh said.
Re-elected in May, President Hassan Rouhani is expected to
form his new cabinet in August.
Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in late May
that the company planned to conclude the South Pars gas deal
before summer.
The deal would be signed under the new Iran Petroleum
Contract (IPC) scheme which has been postponed several times due
to opposition from hardline rivals of pragmatist Rouhani, and
while international companies awaited the waiving of U.S.
sanctions.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)