Germany says new EU sanctions on Iran needed soon
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Germany says new EU sanctions on Iran needed soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PAPHOS, Cyprus, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The European Union should impose a new round of sanctions against Iran soon, possibly within weeks, because of Tehran’s lack of cooperation in international talks over its nuclear programme, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“Sanctions are necessary and soon. I can’t see there is really a constructive will on the Iranian side for substantial talks,” Guide Westerwelle told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus.

“If they will not come back to the table, then probably the next round is necessary. This is not something for next year, we are talking about next weeks,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
