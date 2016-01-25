FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to sign commercial accords with Iran worth 15-17 bln euros -govt source
January 25, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Italy to sign commercial accords with Iran worth 15-17 bln euros -govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian companies will sign commercial agreements with Iran worth between 15 billion and 17 billion euros ($16.2 and $18.4 billion) during President Hassan Rouhani’s visit in Rome this week, an Italian government source said on Monday.

Rouhani arrived in the Italian capital on Monday morning and will leave for Paris on Wednesday. It is the Iranian leader’s first visit to Europe since financial sanctions were lifted this month. ($1 = 0.9242 euros) (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

