Fire rages in northwest Iran oil depot, no reports of casualties
May 6, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Fire rages in northwest Iran oil depot, no reports of casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in an oil depot in northwestern Iran on Tuesday but there were no reports of casualties, state news agency IRNA reported.

It said firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire, which broke out at an oil storage facility in the south western part of the city of Qazvin.

“Firefighters are trying to prevent the spread of the fire at a car oil storage facility,” said Ali Mohammad Ahani, the director general of Qazvin governor’s disaster management authority, quoted by IRNA, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

IRNA said one firefighters had been overcome by gas fumes.

Qazvin governor said the cause of the incident was still unknown, according to IRNA, and the mayor of the city denied some reports that that an 18,000 litre storage tank could ignite. (Reporting By Michelle Moghtader; editing by Sami Aboudi)

