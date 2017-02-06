UPDATE 3-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
DUBAI Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
The gas line between the cities of Bazman and Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province exploded during a test, IRIB said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely simultaneously list on more than one exchange.