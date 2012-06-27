FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Iran in talks to increase gas exports-NIOC
June 27, 2012 / 8:37 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Iran in talks to increase gas exports-NIOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Iran is in talks to sell gas to India)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Iran, which faces tightening sanctions on its oil industry aimed at halting development of its nuclear programme, is looking to export more gas to India and Pakistan to make up for a fall in crude exports, a National Iranian Oil Company official said.

“We are trying to compensate the less (oil) export,” NIOC’s managing director for research and technology, Mohammad Ali Emadi told reporters at a Moscow conference on Wednesday.

“We are in negotiation with Pakistan and India to increase export of natural gas.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alison Birrane)

