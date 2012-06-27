CORRECTED-Iran in talks to increase gas exports-NIOC

(Corrects to say Iran is in talks to sell gas to India)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Iran, which faces tightening sanctions on its oil industry aimed at halting development of its nuclear programme, is looking to export more gas to India and Pakistan to make up for a fall in crude exports, a National Iranian Oil Company official said.

“We are trying to compensate the less (oil) export,” NIOC’s managing director for research and technology, Mohammad Ali Emadi told reporters at a Moscow conference on Wednesday.

"We are in negotiation with Pakistan and India to increase export of natural gas."