UPDATE 1-Iran in talks to increase gas exports-NIOC
#Middle East & North Africa
June 27, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Iran in talks to increase gas exports-NIOC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Seeking higher gas exports to offset lower crude exports

* Official says crude exports down 20-30 percent from 2.1 million bpd

* Cites well maintenance for export drop, says refineries taking more (Adds NIOC comment on output, exports)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Iran, which faces tightening sanctions on its oil industry aimed at halting development of its nuclear programme, is looking to export more gas to India and Pakistan to make up for a fall in crude exports, a National Iranian Oil Company official said.

“We are trying to compensate (for) the less (oil) export,” NIOC’s managing director for research and technology, Mohammad Ali Emadi told reporters at a Moscow conference on Wednesday.

“We are in negotiation with Pakistan and India to increase export of natural gas.”

Customers in Europe and Asia have been scaling back purchases of Iranian crude ahead of European Union bans on imports and tanker insurance for ships carrying Iranian crude that are due to come into effect on July 1.

Crude exports of Iran had dropped to 1.2-1.3 million barrels per day by the middle of last week, oil company sources and a firm that tracks oil shipments said.

“It was 20 to 30 percent we reduce regarding to our export,” Emadi told reporters in English. “Some part of the reduction is shifting for the refinery internally.”

“We gradually started to reduce (oil exports). It is not because of the sanctions but sometime regarding overhaul maintenance of the wells,” he said. “Normally we export 2.2 million. And 4.1 (million bpd) was oil production.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jason Neely)

