Iran ready to play bigger role in global gas market
November 23, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Iran ready to play bigger role in global gas market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Iran wants to play bigger role in supplying gas to the global market and welcomes international partnerships to develop its supplies, the Iranian president said on Monday at the opening of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran.

“I invite the leaders of the countries in this group to partner with Iran and invest in developing to Iran’s gas resources for mutual benefit,” Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television. “Iran is ready to play a bigger role in supply of gas,” he added. (Reporting by Rania al Gamal, Sam Wilkin, Writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Sami Aboudi)

