Iran says does not need OPEC permission to increase oil production

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday Tehran does not need to seek permission from OPEC to increase oil production, state news agency IRNA reported.

“To increase Iran’s oil production in the global market after the lifting of sanctions, we don’t need permission from OPEC or any other organization,” Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by IRNA on the sidelines of the meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by David Evans)