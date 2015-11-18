FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran has potential to grow by 8 pct a year - c.bank governor
November 18, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Iran has potential to grow by 8 pct a year - c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Iran’s economy has the potential to grow by around 8 percent a year over time, once sanctions are lifted and the country repairs its relationship with the international community, central bank governor Valiollah Seif said on Wednesday.

Iran’s economy grew by around 3 percent in the year to March and the government has already committed to an action plan that could boost this rate further, Seif told a business forum in Frankfurt.

“We believe that 3 percent growth is well below the economy’s potential and that the economy has the capacity to achieve around 8 percent growth... over the course of the current five-year development plan,” Seif said.

“The government has committed itself to a disciplined and transparent fiscal and monetary policy with a view to promoting growth and tacking high inflation,” he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

