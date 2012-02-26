Iran says has not refused oil shipment to Greece-ISNA

TEHRAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said on Sunday there had been no change to the country’s oil shipments to Greece, the Students News Agency ISNA reported on Sunday.

“There has been no change in Iran’s oil shipment to Greece or any other country. No changes in our shipment schedule,” said Pirouz Mousavi, managing director of Iranian Oil Terminals Co.

The semi-official Fars news agency earlier said Iran had refused to give Greece a shipment of 500,000 barrels of crude in a retaliatory measure against European Union sanctions on the Islamic state’s oil.