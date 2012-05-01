UPDATE 1-Japan's Idemitsu not decided on Iran crude contract-exec

* Idemitsu last lifted Iran crude in Jan 2011 - co. exec

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan’s third-largest refiner, has not yet decided what to do with its annual term oil purchase deal with Iran from April as its contractual volumes are only around 1 percent of its total purchases, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The company has not lifted Iran crude since it last bought in January 2011, Shunichi Kito, the company’s Executive Officer told Reuters.

The United States and the European Union are pushing ahead with sanctions against Iran because of fears Iran may use its nuclear programme to develop weapons. Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Global sanctions have already have an impact on crude purchases by Japan, the world’s No.3 buyer of Iranian crude.

Japan will slash its crude purchases from Iran by almost 80 percent in April compared to the first two months of the year as buyers comply with Western sanctions, trade sources said last month.

Idemitsu is estimated to have a term Iranian crude contract worth about 7,000 barrels per day in the financial year that ended in March, but company officials have declined to comment.

The company has four refineries in Japan with total crude refining capacity of 640,000 barrels per day.

Japan’s top buyer of Iranian crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , and Cosmo Oil have already renewed their term deals to lift Iranian crude from April, industry sources have said.

RESTARTING ONE OF TWO TOKUYAMA NAPHTHA CRAKCERS

Meanwhile, Idemitsu plans to restart one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant as Tosoh, to which it supplies pipeline ethylene, has begun preparations to resume operations of 250,000 tonnes per year from its No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant in May.

Idemitsu operates two naphtha crackers with ethylene making capacity of 256,000 tonnes per year and 367,000 tpy each at its Tokuyama complex, but company officials declined to comment which of them has been shut since last year.

Idemitsu shut one of the two crackers in November due to the extended shutdown of Tosoh’s plant.

Tosoh plans to restart the 400,000 tpy No.3 plant at the firm’s Nanyo complex by around July, but it still has no schedule for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2 unit. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Eric Meijer)