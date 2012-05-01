Japan's Idemitsu says not decided on Iran crude contract

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan’s third-largest refiner, has not yet decided what to do with its annual term oil purchase deal with Iran as its contractual volumes are only around 1 percent of its total purchases, a senior company said.

The company has not lifted Iran crude since it last bought in January 2011, Shunichi Kito, the company’s Executive Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the firm plans to restart one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant as Tosoh, one of its customers, expects to restart one of the three chloride monomer plants at its fire-hit Nanyo complex in May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)