FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Idemitsu says not decided on Iran crude contract
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 1, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Idemitsu says not decided on Iran crude contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co, Japan’s third-largest refiner, has not yet decided what to do with its annual term oil purchase deal with Iran as its contractual volumes are only around 1 percent of its total purchases, a senior company said.

The company has not lifted Iran crude since it last bought in January 2011, Shunichi Kito, the company’s Executive Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the firm plans to restart one of the two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant as Tosoh, one of its customers, expects to restart one of the three chloride monomer plants at its fire-hit Nanyo complex in May. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.