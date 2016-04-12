Italy to supply credit lines, guarantees to boost exports to Iran

ROME, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy announced 8.8 billion euros ($10.05 billion) in credit lines and financial guarantees to relaunch exports to Iran, the Italian export agency said on Tuesday during Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s visit to Tehran.

Italy’s state-run lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will offer credit lines of 4 billion euros to companies building oil and gas infrastructure, while export agency SACE will guarantee loans and offer trade financing of 4.8 billion euros, a SACE statement said.