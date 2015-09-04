FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan aims for investment pact with Iran "as soon as possible"
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 4, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Japan aims for investment pact with Iran "as soon as possible"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan will begin negotiations with Iran on a bilateral investment pact next week, Japan said on Friday, and aims for agreement as soon as possible to allow Japanese companies to rebuild a presence in the oil-rich country.

Iran reached a landmark pact in July with the United States, Germany, France, Russia, China and Britain on limiting it nuclear programme to ensure it is not put to making bombs in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Since then, international delegations have been flocking to Teheran seeking business in the biggest economy to rejoin the global trading and financial system since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Japan will decide on its sanctions, which include a ban on new investment in Iranian oil and gas projects, while watching other countries’ moves, a Japanese foreign ministry official said.

Japan’s delegation at three days of talks in Teheran beginning on Monday will be led by Masaaki Kanai, head of the Foreign Ministry’s second Middle East division, the ministry said in news release.

“We are aiming to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but nothing is definite,” the official said.

The vice minister of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Daishiro Yamagiwa, visited Teheran last month with executives from oil companies and trading houses, and met top government officials.

Companies with representatives in Yamagiwa’s delegation included trading firm Itochu Corp and Inpex Corp , Japan’s biggest energy explorer which in 2010 was forced to give up a stake in Iran’s Azadegan oil field because of sanctions. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.