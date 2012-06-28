FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to review Seoul ties if oil imports suspended
June 28, 2012 / 7:07 PM / 5 years ago

Iran to review Seoul ties if oil imports suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi warned South Korea on Thursday that Tehran would reconsider ties with Seoul if the country stopped importing oil from Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

South Korea announced on Monday it would halt imports of Iranian crude from July 1 due to a European Union ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil, becoming the first major Asian consumer of Iranian crude to announce suspension of crude imports.

“If South Korea completely halts imports of Iranian oil, there will be a reconsideration in ties with this country,” Qasemi said according to IRNA, without elaborating. (Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Michael Roddy)

