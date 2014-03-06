FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea to pay $550 mln for Iran oil under nuclear deal -sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 6, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea to pay $550 mln for Iran oil under nuclear deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea will make a first payment of $550 million to Iran for imports of crude oil under an interim nuclear deal that has provided limited relief from sanctions, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The payment on Friday will come after Japan made the first and second oil payment to Iran in February and earlier this week.

Under a Nov. 24 pact with six major powers, Iran won access to $4.2 billion of its oil revenues frozen abroad by eight money-transfer schedules through July if it carried out its part of the deal to curb its nuclear programme.

According to the agreement, the second and third payment schedules were due March 1 for $450 million and March 7 for $550 million. (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee and Joyce Lee; Writing by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.