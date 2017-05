May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.

The reports said more than a dozen injured people had been transferred to hospital after the blast at 12:45 p.m. local time in the Zemestanyurt coal mine in Golestan province. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)