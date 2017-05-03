(Corrects time conversion from Iran local to GMT in paragraph
3)
ANKARA May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in
northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and
injured 69 others, state media reported.
"Twenty-one bodies of workers who were killed in the
explosion have been taken out of the mine ...So far there have
been 69 injured," a regional official in Golestan province told
the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The blast occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time (0815 GMT) in
the Zemestanyurt coal mine in Golestan.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Mark Heinrich)