Iran's Rouhani to nominate Zanganeh as oil minister - ISNA
July 29, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

Iran's Rouhani to nominate Zanganeh as oil minister - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Iranian President-elect Hassan Rouhani is to nominate Bijan Zanganeh to return to the post of oil minister which he held from 1997 to 2005, the year hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad came to office, Iran’s ISNA news agency said on Monday.

Quoting sources in Rouhani’s office, it also said the moderate cleric, elected last month and due to be inaugurated on Aug. 4, would nominate Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations from 2002 to 2007, to the post of foreign minister. Parliament must approve all the president’s ministerial nominations.

Reporting by Marcus George; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

