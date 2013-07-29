FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Rouhani to nominate Forouzandeh as chief nuclear negotiator - ISNA
July 29, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Iran's Rouhani to nominate Forouzandeh as chief nuclear negotiator - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Iranian President-elect Hassan Rouhani is to nominate Mohammad Forouzandeh as head of the Supreme National Security Council, a position which would automatically make him Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Iran’s ISNA news agency said on Monday, quoting sources inside Rouhani’s office.

Forouzandeh is a former Revolutionary Guard and a current member of the Supreme National Security Council and head of a large and economically powerful state charitable foundation. There was no official confirmation of the report. (Reporting by Marcus George; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

