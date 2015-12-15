White House says won't rule out steps over Iran missile test

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Obama administration would not rule out taking additional steps over an Iranian missile test if security officials determined they would benefit U.S. national security, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of imposing sanctions against Iran over the October missile test, Earnest told reporters President Barack Obama would not stand in the way if U.S. officials deemed such measures useful. (Reporting by Sudan Heavey,; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)