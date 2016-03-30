Iran missile tests have caused alarm - UN's Ban

GENEVA, March 30 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday that Iran’s ballistic missile had caused “alarm” and it would be up to the major powers to decide whether fresh sanctions should be applied.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards conducted ballistic missile tests earlier this month, in what they said was a demonstration of Iran’s non-nuclear deterrent power.

Ban, speaking to reporters in Geneva on the sidelines of a conference on Syrian refugees, said: ”Out of this agreement (with major powers), now Iranians have launched ballistic missiles. It is true that that has caused alarm and concern.

“But what kinds of sanctions, what kind of measures should be applied is up to the Security Council members,” he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)