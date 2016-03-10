No talks on Iranian missile tests between Zarif, Kerry - ISNA

ANKARA, March 10 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry have not discussed Iran’s missile tests, a source told Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA on Thursday.

“John Kerry has sent emails to Zarif asking for a telephone call to discuss issues, including Iran’s missile tests, but it did not happen because Zarif is on an official visit,” the source told ISNA.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday that Kerry had called Zarif to discuss Tehran’s latest round of ballistic missile tests. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)