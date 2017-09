DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards test fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, the Fars and Tasnim news agencies said, continuing a military exercise that has drawn a threat of a diplomatic response from the United States.

The two Qadr H missiles were fired from northern Iran and hit targets in the southeast of the country 1,400 kms (870 miles) away, the agencies said. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Michael Perry)