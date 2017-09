WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Iran tested a new medium-range ballistic missile last month in a breach of two U.N. Security Council resolutions, Fox News reported on Monday, citing a senior U.S. official.

In a report on its website, Fox News cited Western intelligence as saying the test was held on Nov. 21 near Chabahar, a port city near Iran’s border with Pakistan. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)