Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran's missile work will never stop - state TV
March 10, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran's missile work will never stop - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran’s ballistic-missile programme will never stop under any circumstances and Tehran has missiles ready to be fired, said a senior commander of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) according to state TV on Thursday.

“Iran’s missile programme will not stop under any circumstances ... The IRGC has never accepted the U.N. Security Council resolutions on Iran’s missile work ... we are always ready to defend the country against any aggressor. Iran will not turn into Yemen, Iraq or Syria,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told state TV on late Wednesday.

The IRGC test-fired several ballistic missiles on Tuesday and Wednesday, state media reported. The tests are seen as a challenge to a United Nations resolution and the 2015 nuclear deal under which Tehran agreed to restrict its atomic program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Perry; Editing by Michael Perry

