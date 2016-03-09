FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran officer says missiles designed to reach Israel - ISNA
March 9, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Iran officer says missiles designed to reach Israel - ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Iran’s medium-range ballistic missiles are designed to be able to hit Israel, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ missile battery was quoted as saying on Wednesday as the Guards test-fired two missiles.

“The reason we designed our missiles with a range of 2000 km (1,200 miles) is to be able to hit our enemy the Zionist regime from a safe distance,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the ISNA agency. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

