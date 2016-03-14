FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says no new U.N. sanctions on Iran over missile tests
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 14, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Russia says no new U.N. sanctions on Iran over missile tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 14 (Reuters) - Iran should not face new United Nations Security Council sanctions over recent ballistic missile tests because they do not violate a U.N. resolution, council veto-power Russia said on Monday.

When asked if Iran should face new sanctions for the missile tests, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said: “The clear and short answer is no.”

The United States and France have said that if confirmed that the tests involved nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, they would violate a council resolution adopted in July. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Lou Charbonneau; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.