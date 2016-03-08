FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan says U.S. Congress will press for new sanctions against Iran
March 8, 2016

Ryan says U.S. Congress will press for new sanctions against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday that lawmakers would continue to press for new sanctions against Tehran “until the regime ends its violent, provocative behavior against the U.S. and our allies.”

Ryan, whose Republican party opposed the international nuclear agreement the Obama administration reached with Iran last year, said Iran’s latest reported missile test violated international law.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dan Grebler

