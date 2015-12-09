FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. gov't checking reports of Iran missile test - White House
December 9, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. gov't checking reports of Iran missile test - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is looking into reports that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test last month, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

“The Iran ballistic missile program has been ... a source of concern for years ... and it continues to be,” Earnest told reporters at a White House briefing, adding that the United States was deepening its cooperation with partners including Gulf Arab states to counter the program. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

