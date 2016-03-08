U.S. may raise Iran missile tests at Security Council -official

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The United States is closely following reports that Iran has conducted ballistic missile tests and if they are confirmed will seek an “appropriate response” at the U.N. Security Council, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the reported ballistic missile tests would not be considered a violation of the international nuclear deal with Iran but there were “strong indications” the test would be inconsistent with a U.N. Security Council resolution.

“If confirmed, we intend to raise the matter in the U.N. Security Council,” the official said. “We will also encourage a serious review of the incident and press for an appropriate response.”

“This development underscores why we continue to work closely with partners around the world to slow and degrade Iran’s missile program,” the official said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by David Alexander)