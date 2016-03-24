FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions companies it says are supporting Iran's ballistic missiles program
March 24, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. sanctions companies it says are supporting Iran's ballistic missiles program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted two Iranian companies on Thursday for supporting Iran’s ballistic missile program, and also sanctioned two British businessmen it said were helping an airline used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The United States blacklisted Shahid Nuri Industries and Shahid Movahed Industries, cutting them off from international finance. It said they were working for Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), which the United States alleges is responsible for Iran’s ballistic missile program.

The Treasury Department also blacklisted two British businessmen - Jeffrey John James Ashfield and John Edward Meadows - for running businesses that have provided support for Mahan Air, an Iranian airline. The United States accuses Mahan Air of transporting funds and arms for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

