FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. trying to determine whether Iran tested missile -White House
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 9, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. trying to determine whether Iran tested missile -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The White House said it was looking into whether or not Iran had tested a medium-range ballistic missile on Monday after Iranian news agencies issued conflicting reports about whether a precision-guided weapon had been fired.

“We’re still trying to get to the bottom of what exactly transpired,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

“We are aware of Iranian claims of an additional ballistic missile launch,” he said. “We’re also aware of statements from the defense minister indicating that such a launch did not take place.”

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.