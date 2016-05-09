U.S. trying to determine whether Iran tested missile -White House

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The White House said it was looking into whether or not Iran had tested a medium-range ballistic missile on Monday after Iranian news agencies issued conflicting reports about whether a precision-guided weapon had been fired.

“We’re still trying to get to the bottom of what exactly transpired,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

“We are aware of Iranian claims of an additional ballistic missile launch,” he said. “We’re also aware of statements from the defense minister indicating that such a launch did not take place.”