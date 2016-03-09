FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House aware of, reviewing Iranian missile launch -spokesman
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 9, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

White House aware of, reviewing Iranian missile launch -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The White House is aware of and reviewing reports of an additional Iranian ballistic missile test, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the administration will determine an appropriate response to the test.

At a daily press briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it would not be a surprise if there are additional missile launches over the next several days.

“We will continue to redouble our efforts with our allies and partners in the region to try to limit Iran’s ability to continue to develop their missile program,” Earnest said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, defying U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out the previous day. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.