U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign minister Philip Hammond (not seen), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EU Deputy Secretary General for the External Action Service Helga Schmid, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iran's ambassador to IAEA Ali Akbar Salehi wait for photographers during a meeting at the hotel where the Iran nuclear talks are being held in Vienna, Austria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six major powers have reached a historic nuclear deal, which will grant Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, an Iranian diplomat said on Tuesday.

“All the hard work has paid off and we sealed a deal. God bless our people,” the diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Another Iranian official confirmed the agreement.