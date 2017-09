VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano will hold talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday with the aim of “strengthening dialogue and cooperation,” the agency said on Friday.

His decision to accept an Iranian invitation to visit may be a sign of progress in long-stalled efforts by the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate the Islamic state’s disputed atomic activities. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Patrick Graham)