IAEA looks to finalise nuclear deal with Iran - Iranian media
November 11, 2013 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

IAEA looks to finalise nuclear deal with Iran - Iranian media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations atomic energy agency, Yukiya Amano, said he hoped to finalise a technical agreement with Iran during a trip to Tehran on Monday, Iranian media reported.

“I hope that today we can have a joint statement based on understandings and agreements that are made. Technical experts from both sides are set to discuss and finalise the details of this agreement,” Amano was reported saying by the student news agency (ISNA).

He spoke before meeting the head of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, Ali Akbar Salehi.

Reporting by Marcus George

