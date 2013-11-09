Iran says divisions remain in nuclear talks with world powers

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers remain divided on the third day of negotiations on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme, a senior Iranian negotiator said on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

“There is greater agreement on some issues and less agreement on other issues,” deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi told the ISNA news agency.

Araqchi said that he expected this round of talks in Geneva would end later on Saturday. If other issues remain, they would be carried over for further negotiations, he added.