Ashton, asked about Iran sanctions, says she wants best atmosphere for talks
September 30, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

Ashton, asked about Iran sanctions, says she wants best atmosphere for talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, asked if new sanctions should be imposed on Iran as talks about its nuclear program unfold, said she wanted to go to the Oct. 15-16 talks with Iran in Geneva with “the best possible atmosphere.”

“I am not in the business of telling Congress what to do,” Ashton said in response to a question during a Washington think-tank appearance. “I would like to get to Geneva with the best possible atmosphere to really have these negotiations. And that means, in all sorts of ways, we need to show willingness and good faith to sit down and talk and expect the same in return.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
