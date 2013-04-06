FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 4 years

Powers and Iran remain far apart after Almaty talks - EU's Ashton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 6 (Reuters) - World powers and Iran remain far apart despite two days of intensive talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said after the negotiations ended on Saturday.

“Over two days of talks we had long and intensive discussions on the issues addressed in our confidence-building prospal,” Ashton told a news conference in the Kazakh city of Almaty, where the negotiations took place.

“It became clear that our positions remain far apart,” she said. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Yeganeh Torbati; writing by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)

